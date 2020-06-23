U.S. Navy Seeks Tech Proposals for Integrated Exercise in 2021

Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane (NSWC Crane) Division has partnered with Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic (NIWC Atlantic) to search for new technologies in support of a future exercise. The Naval Integration in Contested Environments Advanced Naval Technology Exercise (NICE ANTX) will require technologies that allow troops to perform integrated missions, Naval Sea Systems Command said Monday.

Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane (NSWC Crane) Division has partnered with Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic (NIWC Atlantic) to search for new technologies in support of a future exercise. The Naval Integration in Contested Environments Advanced Naval Technology Exercise (NICE ANTX) will require technologies that allow troops to perform integrated missions, Naval Sea Systems Command said Monday.

The U.S. Navy is engaging with entities from industry, academia and government to identify and obtain the sought technologies. The effort also offers opportunities for participants to work alongside industry leaders. NIWC Atlantic announced a solicitation for the effort via a SAM notice.

“Participants will receive invaluable and immediate feedback on their tech directly from warfighters who may use it in the field," said Sondra Laughlin, assessments lead for ANTX at NSWC Crane.

Interested parties may submit proposals through July 1. The U.S. Navy and the U.S. Marine Corps will commence the exercise on the East Coast in 2021.