USAID Searches for M&A Data Service

USAID said Friday in a SAM notice that it plans to award a potential five-year contract for a database that features M&A data from the year 2000 onwards and can accommodate near-real-time updates. The agency calls for companies of all sizes, including small businesses, to take part in the solicitation.

The future contract will hold a one-year base period and four option years. Interested parties may submit proposals through June 26.