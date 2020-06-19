USMC in Discussions to Adopt Hypersonic Weaponry

The U.S. Marine Corps may follow the other service branches in using hypersonic weapons, in favor of a speed-focused operational concept, USNI News reported Thursday. Mike White, assistant director for hypersonics at the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, said in an online event that USMC's battlefield agility makes the service a good candidate for hypersonics implementation.

USMC is talking to DARPA about a potential ground-based hypersonic weapon for use of U.S. marines, White said at the Defense One Tech Summit.

“The Army and the Navy and the Air Force are moving out aggressively with hypersonic systems, but we are also talking to the Marines about possible applications of ground-launched hypersonic capabilities,” he stated.