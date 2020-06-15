USSOCOM Leaders Talk Current, Upcoming Biotech R&D Intiatives

The U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) is working with the Defense Health Agency (DHA), Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and academia to drive biotechnology research and development, National Defense Magazine reported Friday.

Lisa Sanders, head of the science and technology office at USSOCOM, told attendees at a virtual National Defense Industrial Association event that the command is currently leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning as part of its study on the impact of repetitive low-level blasts to exposed soldiers. USSOCOM hopes to use the results of its biotech research to help improve the operations of combat medics, according to the report.

James Smith, acquisition chief at USSOCOM, noted that the command is also looking to build on its freeze-dried plasma (FDP) initiative to support the deployment of AI for tourniquet designs as well as rapid diagnosis in the battlefield.

FDP, which involves removing the water component of plasma through freeze-drying to enable room-temperature storage, has previously been adopted by USSOCOM and “absolutely saved lives in the battlefield,” Smith said.

The Army seeks to launch a long-term development effort as it awaits Food and Drug Administration certification for the FDP concept, he added.