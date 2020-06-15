USSOCOM Seeks Commercial Tech for IoT-Driven Battlespace Analytics Capability

The U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) plans to deploy an analytics-based “operator” that will bring sensors, communications and internet of things (IoT) capabilities to the tactical edge, C4ISRnet reported Saturday.

James Smith, acquisition executive at USSOCOM, said at the Special Operations Forces Industry Conference last month that the Hyper Enabled Operator technology is meant to analyze, synthesize and communicate information in the battlespace in near-real time.

USSOCOM is seeking commercial-off-the-shelf technologies to support the Hyper Enabled Operator, which also covers elements such as compute kits, software-defined architecture, human-machine interfaces and beyond-line-of-sight communications.

“What we’re trying to do is not necessarily increase physical performance, but it is in that cognitive domain,” said Col. Ryan Barnes, who leads the command’s Joint Acquisitions Task Force for the new program.

“We’re looking to put the [IoT] and data analytics on an operator at the edge so he can make more informed decisions faster. And we are looking to do that in the classic partner nations for internal defense, unconventional warfare scenarios."

USSOCOM is also looking to partner with industry for its related “Automate the Analyst” effort under the SOFWERX innovation arm this month, according to Smith.