Vice Adm. Bill Galinis Assumes Commander Role at NAVSEA

Matthew Nelson June 22, 2020 News

Vice Adm. Bill Galinis, former program executive officer for ships at the U.S. Navy, has succeeded Vice Adm. Tom Moore as commander of the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA). Galinis will lead more than 83,000 personnel in carrying out research, development, delivery and maintenance efforts for the Navy's vessels, combat and weapons systems under his new role, NAVSEA said Friday.

Galinis served as program manager at USS San Antonio (LPD 17) and held the role of supervisor of shipbuilding at the Gulf Coast. He also worked at the Norfolk Ship Support Activity as a commanding officer and managed the Navy Regional Maintenance Center as commander.

“We will continue to build on the work this team has done and continues to do," said Galinis.

Prior to his departure from NAVSEA, Moore led the command in completing 218,000 contract activities, supporting Navy missions and performing 36 active appropriations worth over $230 billion.

