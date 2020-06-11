ViON Corporation Named to the 2020 Tech Elite 250; Tom Frana Quoted

ViON Corporation has been named to CRN’s 2020 Tech Elite 250 list, acknowledging the top tier of North American IT solution providers that have earned the highest number of advanced technical certifications from leading technology suppliers, ViON reported on Thursday.

ViON Corporation has been named to CRN’s 2020 Tech Elite 250 list, acknowledging the top tier of North American IT solution providers that have earned the highest number of advanced technical certifications from leading technology suppliers, ViON reported on Thursday.

“Solution providers that continue to pursue vendor certifications and extend their skill sets across various technologies and IT practices are proving their commitment to delivering the greatest business value to their customers through an incomparable level of service,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “Our CRN Tech Elite 250 list recognizes leading solution providers with expansive technical knowledge and esteemed certifications.”

ViON secured the recognition through earning multiple IT certifications, specializations and partner program designations within the industry. CRN has identified ViON for the company’s customer-centric technical certifications in the North American IT channel. The company earned the designations, which has enabled ViON to deliver exclusive products, services and customer support.

ViON has developed a deep technical expertise with multi-cloud orchestration, cloud deployment, cloud managed services, SPARC technology modernization, artificial intelligence, solutions design, modernization and deployment.

The company has leveraged leading technology manufacturers, including Hitachi, Dell Technologies, Nutanix, Oracle, IBM, HPE, Cohesity, SuperMicro and Virtana. In addition, ViON has received a range of gold and titanium level certifications.

“The integrity of our work is founded on the ever-growing expertise of our team and the commitment they bring to meeting customer needs, no matter the circumstances,” explained Tom Frana, chairman and CEO of ViON Corporation as well as a two-time Wash100 Award winner. “We take great care in maintaining the latest industry certifications and trainings to ensure we are ready to provide support and guidance to our customers despite constant market changes.”

About ViON Corporation

ViON Corporation is a cloud service provider with over 40 years’ experience designing and delivering enterprise data center solutions for government agencies and commercial businesses. The company provides a large portfolio of IT as-a-Service, including infrastructure, multi-cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Focused on supporting the customer’s IT modernization requirements, ViON’s Enterprise Cloud is changing cloud management for the market, providing a streamlined platform to audit and control technology in an evolving multi-cloud world.

The ViON Marketplace™ allows customers to research, compare, procure and manage a full range of Everything as-a-Service solutions from leading manufacturers via a single portal. ViON delivers an outstanding customer experience at every step with professional and managed services, backed by highly-trained, cleared resources. A veteran-owned company based in Herndon, Virginia, the company has field offices throughout the U.S.