625th Strategic Operations Squadron Unveils New Offutt AFB Virtual Training System

Matthew Nelson July 27, 2020 News, Technology

The 625th Strategic Operations Squadron (STOS) has installed a new virtual trainer system designed to help airmen at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska carry out in-house training activities.

The Virtual Airborne Processing Trainer aims to expose trainees on the weapons system that will launch intercontinental ballistic missiles from an airborne E-6 Mercury aircraft, the U.S. Air Force said Sunday.

USAF noted the training platform is purely virtual and resembles air launch control system personnel's battle staff compartment area. The 625th STOS is slated to resume initial qualification training following the completion of the platform's installation and acceptance tests.

Offutt AFB's traditional trainer unit was damaged by a flood in 2019, prompting 625th STOS to seek alternative training methods.

