Accenture Partners with Microsoft to Advance Halliburton’s Digital Capabilities; Julie Sweet Quoted

Accenture has partnered with Microsoft under a five-year strategic agreement with Halliburton to advance Halliburton’s digital capabilities in Microsoft Azure, Accenture reported on Friday. The companies expect to complete the staged migration by 2022.

“The strategic agreement with Microsoft and Accenture is an important step in our adoption of new technology and applications to enhance our digital capabilities, drive additional business agility and reduce capital expenditures,” said Jeff Miller, Halliburton chairman, president & CEO.

Under the agreement, Halliburton will transfer its data to cloud-based digital platforms and strengthen its customer offerings by enhancing its platforms for expanded remote operations.

Additionally, Halliburton will improve its analytics capability with the Halliburton Data Lake utilizing machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI), and accelerate technology and applications to enhance system reliability and security.

“Moving to the cloud allows companies to create market-shaping customer offerings and drive tangible business outcomes,” said Judson Althoff, executive vice president, Microsoft’s Worldwide Commercial Business. “Through this alliance with Halliburton and Accenture, we will apply the power of the cloud to unlock digital capabilities that deliver benefits for Halliburton and its customers.”

The agreement will support the migration of all Halliburton physical data centers to Azure to deliver cloud services at global scale and offer sustainability benefits. Accenture will work with Microsoft to help transfer Halliburton’s digital capabilities and business-critical applications to Azure.

Accenture will leverage its cloud migration framework to integrate industrialized capabilities with exclusive tools, methods and automation. Accenture’s support will accelerate Halliburton’s data center migration and provide for additional transformation opportunities.

“Building a digital core and scaling it quickly across a business is only possible with a strong foundation in the cloud,” said Julie Sweet, chief executive officer, Accenture. “Halliburton recognizes that this essential foundation will provide the innovation, efficiency and talent advantages to do things differently and fast. We are proud to be part of driving this transformational change, which builds on our long history of working with Halliburton and Microsoft.”

