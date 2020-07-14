Accenture Recognized for Partnership with SAP to Enhance Solutions; Caspar Borggreve Quoted

Accenture has been recognized by IDC MarketScape for the company’s long standing partnership with SAP, noting recent initiatives, such as its development of SAP Customer Experience solutions, Accenture reported on Tuesday.

Accenture has been recognized by IDC MarketScape for the company’s long standing partnership with SAP, noting recent initiatives, such as its development of SAP Customer Experience solutions, Accenture reported on Tuesday.

“Our clients look to technology in order to gain agility, innovation and drive profitable growth in sustainable ways,” said Caspar Borggreve, senior managing director and global lead for the Accenture SAP Business Group.

Accenture has been recognized for the “co-development of industry-specific and business process solutions on SAP S/4HANA, SAP C/4HANA and SAP Cloud Platform.” The report also recognized the company for its transformation from business case to digital delivery and continuous improvement.

“Accenture delivers consulting-led and industry-driven services in almost all industries to help clients transform their businesses and unlock more value from innovation and new SAP solutions and technologies,” the report stated.

The company has integrated intelligent, data-driven platforms, such as myConcerto for enterprise transformation, myWizard for enterprise automation and myNav for cloud. Accenture has utilized preconfigured solutions and intelligent assets to drive transformation.

“We are pleased with the IDC MarketScape reports and see them as supportive of our over 40-year track record of helping clients transform their organizations – most recently, helping them become intelligent enterprises using SAP S/4HANA and SAP cloud solutions,” Borggreve added.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services in strategy and consulting, interactive, technology and operations, with digital capabilities across all of these services.

We combine unmatched experience and specialized capabilities across more than 40 industries — powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. With 513,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture brings continuous innovation to help clients improve their performance and create lasting value across their enterprises.