AFMC Unveils Industry Day for Digital Campaign

AFMC

The Air Force Materiel Command is slated to conduct a virtual industry day on July 30 to seek input on the government's digital campaign strategy.

Speakers will provide information on each campaign line of effort, while participants will be given an opportunity to submit queries and feedback during the event, the U.S. Air Force said Thursday.

AFMC will stream the event via Microsoft Teams' Commercial Virtual Remote platform.

“We need to streamline the design, development, acquisition and testing to get technology to our warfighters faster," said Gen. Arnold Bunch, commander at AFMC.

Interested participants from industry and the academia have until July 28 to register for the event.