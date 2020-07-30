AFRL Funds Seven Transformational Projects

AFRL

Seven teams from the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) have secured funds ranging from $3 million to $5 million to carry out three-year projects that will explore transformational capabilities.

The selected projects will cover various topics such as multi-function sensors, integrated optical systems and a brain-computer interface learning platform., the U.S. Air Force said Wednesday. The awardees will also receive guidance from senior technical mentors to conduct annual reviews in a bid to maintain operational linkages.

The teams underwent a competitive three-step process which included a stringent review of their proposals' scientific quality and operational relevance. AFRL seeks to develop organic competencies, foster partnerships and augment technical expertise through the Seedlings for Disruptive Capabilities Program.