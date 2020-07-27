AFRL, Republic of Singapore Air Force Negotiate Coating Systems Study Effort

CEMS-3000

The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and the Republic of Singapore Air Force are currently in talks to negotiate an agreement that will assess the capacity of coatings in a corrosion environment.

Corrosion Prognostics and AFRL's corrosion integrated product team have set up at RSAF Base a measurement technology that will gauge the viability of non-chrome coatings in aggressive corrosion areas, the U.S. Air Force said Friday.

Nathan Hawkes, F-16 program manager, said the effort will potentially provide data that could help the service branch forecast corrosion inhibition performance and study the behavior of coating systems.

The two entities intend to field the measurement technology and apply coating on an aircraft once they finalize the agreement and obtain International Cooperative Research and Development funding.