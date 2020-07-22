Air Force Dept Unveils Strategy for Arctic Region; Barbara Barrett, Gen. David Goldfein Quoted

Barbara Barrett Air Force Secretary

The Department of the Air Force has released a strategy on how to support the National Defense Strategy through unique functions in the Arctic region. The strategy would focus its efforts in alignment with inter-domain vigilance, combat-credible power projection, cooperation with allies and Arctic operational preparations, the U.S. Air Force said Tuesday .

“The Arctic is among the most strategically significant regions of the world today – the keystone from which the U.S. Air and Space Forces exercise vigilance,” said Barbara Barrett, secretary of the Air Force, who revealed the strategy the same day.

USAF and USSF support many missions in the arctic. The service branches contribute to missile threat detection and, in turn, U.S. homeland defense. Space Force servicemen also handle vital components of the U.S. military’s satellite control network.

“Our unique positioning in locations like Alaska, Canada and Greenland are integrated with multi-domain combat power,” said Gen. David Goldfein, USAF chief of staff and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient.