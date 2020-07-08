Air Force Develops Data Call List for Civil Engineers

The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center (AFIMSC) and the Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC) have partnered to create a data call list of deliverables that will guide base civil engineers in mapping projects and requirements. Each data call includes snapshots of timelines and a list of actions meant to help installations complete tasks within specific timeframes.

The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center (AFIMSC) and the Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC) have partnered to create a data call list of deliverables that will guide base civil engineers in mapping projects and requirements.

Each data call includes snapshots of timelines and a list of actions meant to help installations complete tasks within specific timeframes, the U.S. Air Force said Tuesday.

"Base civil engineers were getting tasked with numerous data calls, which span many different programs within the Air Force," said Ivonne Bates, utility asset management plan manager at AFIMSC.

Bates added the two centers agreed to develop the list to mitigate potential gaps from numerous data calls. USAF noted 13 programs under AFCEC submit CE data requests annually prior to the creation of the list.