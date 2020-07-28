Unanet

Air Force Looks to Modify Approach to Cyber, Network Defense Training

Brenda Marie Rivers July 28, 2020 Cybersecurity, News, Technology

The U.S. Air Force is implementing an “initial qualification training” approach for defensive cyber operations to support its network modernization initiatives amid the ongoing pandemic, C4ISRnet reported Tuesday.

Lt. Col. Jonathan Williams, commander of the Air Force’s 39th Information Operations Squadron, told the publication that the service branch wants to move away from blanket training approaches for specific systems supporting the Air Force Network (AFNET).

According to Williams, trainees leveraged remote tools to support distance learning as well as limited in-person classes focused on combined cyber mission force and defensive cyber skills refinement.

He noted that he intends to “tailor the training” for cyber mission forces while accommodating adjustments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When all this kicked off, we prioritized all of the mission essential courses that are supplying operators to the cyber mission force,” he said. “We wanted to make sure that those units continue to get the trained operations that they needed so that their readiness levels didn’t suffer.”

