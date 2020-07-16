Air Force Materiel Command Presents New Readiness Plan; Gen. Arnold Bunch Quoted
Nichols Martin
July 16, 2020
News
Air Force Materiel Command has unveiled a plan that highlights four focus areas aiming to sustain the Department of the Air Force's combat readiness. The plan revolves around AFMC's efforts to boost readiness and lethality, speedily perform deliveries, strengthen the materiel team and foster connections in support of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force, USAF said Wednesday.
The plan also redefines AFMC's mission and includes a goal to diversify the command's workforce.
“AFMC built the most powerful Air Force in the world and our nation still depends on us to build and power the Air Force of the future,” said Gen. Arnold Bunch, AFMC Commander.
