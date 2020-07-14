Air Force to Gather Energy Optimization Ideas From Airmen

The U.S. Air Force's operational energy office seeks ideas on how the service branch can better leverage aviation fuel for boosted performance and efficiency. The office partnered with the AFWERX innovation program to launch the Airmen Powered by Innovation Challenge through which USAF members may submit ideas on aviation fuel optimization, USAF said Monday.

A group of subject matter experts will review submitted ideas and help Air Force Operational Energy select entries based on costs, risks, challenges and potential benefits.

Topics of interest include optimized fuel loads, energy and logistics risk mitigation, engine sustainment processes, lighter weight aircraft parts and efficient flight formations.

Air Force Operational Energy works to reduce the service branch's energy-related risks and boost energy reliability.