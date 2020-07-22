Amentum Extends UCOR Environmental Cleanup Contract with DoE; John Vollmer, Mark Whitney Quoted

John Vollmer

Amentum has announced that the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DoE’s) Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management (OREM) has extended its UCOR, Amentum-led partnership with Jacobs, environmental cleanup contract at the Oak Ridge Reservation, Amentum reported on Wednesday.

“In partnership with the DOE, UCOR has done a superb job in safely cleaning-up the Oak Ridge reservation,” said John Vollmer, Amentum CEO and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient. “The historic milestones achieved by our team in nuclear deactivation and decommissioning provides DOE the confidence in UCOR to safely complete environmental remediation at ETTP and begin major cleanup at ORNL and Y-12.”

Under the extension, UCOR will remove facilities and environmental risks from East Tennessee Technology Park (ETTP) and supervise waste management operations across the Oak Ridge reservation.

UCOR has recently advanced work to address risks and stabilize a portion of the excess, contaminated facilities located at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) and Y-12 National Security Complex (Y-12).

OREM and UCOR will complete cleanup at ETTP later this year. UCOR will be responsible for transitioning the trained, experienced workforce from ETTP to new deactivation and demolition projects at ORNL and Y-12.

“UCOR accelerated cleanup at ETTP by four years, finishing projects ahead of schedule and under budget and saving taxpayers nearly $500 million. Its work will continue to reduce the environmental risk at ETTP and transform the Oak Ridge reservation for future use,” said Mark Whitney, Amentum Executive Vice President for Nuclear and Environment.

Amentum’s extension will include an initial one-year term from Aug. 1, 2020 until July 2021 and two-six-month option periods. UCOR will serve as the primary cleanup contractor for DoE’s OREM.

