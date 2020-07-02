ArchIntel Launches ‘Competitive Intelligence Interview Series’ with Industry Focus on GovCon

On Thursday, ArchIntel launched its investigative “Competitive Intelligence GovCon Spotlight Series” to showcase the competitive intelligence (CI) sector and its impact on the federal market, industry and government contracting (GovCon). This ongoing series of competitive intelligence interviews will provide insights from experienced and knowledgeable executives currently in the CI and GovCon sector.

This ongoing series of competitive intelligence interviews will provide insights from experienced and knowledgeable executives currently in the CI and GovCon sector. Our participating executives take the opportunity to share their seasoned perspectives about the rigors of maintaining a competitive advantage over the competition.

CI executives must be able to navigate the ethical “minefield” to develop a competitive strategy, find talent and build a strong competitive intelligence team, be on a constant search for “actionable data,” understand the evolving influence of open source intelligence (OSINT) and much more.

Competitive Intelligence is challenging on its own in the already complex world of GovCon. As our interviews will show, competitive intelligence is not for the faint of heart. ArchIntel has released the first five competitive intelligence interviews of the series featuring:

“Government contracting is among the most competitive markets on Earth where executives must deal with mountains of regulation, yearly budgets that run behind, partnering with “competimates,” low cost buying model of “technically acceptable” solutions, security clearance requirements, Capital Hill involvement and that’s just for starters,” said Jim Garrettson, founder and CEO of Executive Mosaic and ArchIntel.

In the coming weeks, ArchIntel will release more interviews featuring the must-know names of the competitive intelligence sector and the challenges of their day to day duties.

If you’re interested in a competitive intelligence interview with us, please reach out to ArchIntel at info@archintel.com about your experience and insights into the competitive intelligence landscape.