Unanet

Army Creates Expanded Cyber Unit for Multidomain, Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations

Brenda Marie Rivers July 22, 2020 News, Technology

Army Creates Expanded Cyber Unit for Multidomain, Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations
Army's Cyber Unit

The U.S. Army has established a strategic operations unit as part of a reorganization effort to expand the former cyber office's functions to include joint all-domain operations.

The Army said Tuesday that the Department of the Army Management Office-Strategic Operations (DAMO-SO) repurposes the DAMO-Cyber unit’s operations and works to integrate electromagnetic spectrum elements into multidomain and data-enabled warfighting technologies.

DAMO-SO will also serve as the G-3/5/7 lead for the service branch’s warfighting transformation activities and oversee mission areas such as enterprise systems, command, space and information dominance.

According to a FedScoop report, DAMO-SO is currently focusing on deploying cloud-agnostic software to support enterprise-wide, all-domain operations. DAMO-SO’s creation comes as part of the Army’s efforts to meet modernization objectives under the Army Campaign Plan, the service noted.

Martin Klein, director of DAMO-SO, said at a media roundtable that his office will comply with the Department of Defense (DoD) chief information officer’s decision on a service provider for the unit as well as the planned DoD Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI).

Tags

Check Also

NASA Vet Susan Motil Appointed Glenn Research Center Director

Susan Motil, a 31-year NASA veteran, has been named deputy director at Glenn Research Center in Cleveland. Motil has succeeded Marla Perez-Davis, who assumed the role of director in January 2020. Motil will help Perez-Davis plan, organize and oversee the center's agency-level initiatives and projects under her new role.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved