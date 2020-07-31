Unanet

Army-Managed Research Effort Produces New Quantum Chip Tech

Nichols Martin July 31, 2020 News, Technology

Army-Managed Research Effort Produces New Quantum Chip Tech
U.S. Army

Sandia National Laboratories and Massachusetts Institute of Technology have created a large quantum chip under an effort funded by Army Research Laboratory.

This development used diamond-based qubits and marks a milestone in an effort to produce scalable quantum processors, the U.S. Army said Thursday.

Fredrik Fatemi, co-manager of ARL's Center for Distributed Quantum Information, said the production of large-scale quantum devices will require high-quality qubits and corresponding transmission circuits.

“Here, the research team has demonstrated exceptional progress toward reliably manufacturing complex quantum chips with both critical elements," he said. 

The new chip's qubits function as artificial atoms that produce photons containing quantum information.

This hybrid process would require automation to accommodate the development of even larger quantum chips of the same kind, the effort's researchers noted.

Tags

Check Also

F-15EX Aircraft

Eglin AFB Begins Preparations for F-15EX Aircraft Tests

The Eglin Air Force Base has started preparations for the F-15EX fighter aircraft's developmental and operational tests in 2021. The Operational Flight Program Combined Test Force will handle planning and provisioning efforts for the tests. 

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved