Army Modernizes IT Workforce Under People Strategy; Bryan Shone, Greg Garcia Quoted

The U.S. Army has announced a new workforce strategy, “People Strategy,” the to transform the service branch’s approach to its civilian workforce by focusing on talent management, the Army reported on Friday.

The U.S. Army has announced a new workforce strategy, “People Strategy,” the to transform the service branch’s approach to its civilian workforce by focusing on talent management, the Army reported on Friday.

“We’ve faced the fact that that workforce is currently not skilled to meet the emerging requirements of the future, and we’re going to need different skills five, eight, ten years from now,” said Bryan Shone, the director for policy and resources in the Army CIO’s office. “It’s not just a realization that we have the wrong set of skills for what we’ll need in the future, it’s about what can we do to get there.”

The Army has reported new plans to recode thousands of positions and invest in its workforce’s skill under the project, Quantum Leap. The project will focus on the employees within the cyber and IT management workforce. The Army’s initial goal is to retrain about a thousand employees by 2023. Quantum Leap will begin by gaining a better understanding of the current skills of its employees and which of those are underutilized.

“We’re going to prioritize the skills that we’re lacking the most, which are very much in that information age area — things like data managers, systems analysts, application software developers,” Shone added.

The Army stated that formal IT certification programs will still play a role in the future IT and cyber workforce, but the service branch is more interested in real-world skills. The Army will leverage innovative ways that industry and academia have trained the workforce, including training courses, certifications and technical and leadership skills.

“There’s been an emergence of the chief data officer, there’s been the emergence of Army Cyber Command as an organization. These all will drive the need to improve mission outcomes with the application of cloud and data analytics, AI, machine learning. So we’ll be allocating individuals to the functions that are decided in the reorganization of the CIO and the G-6, but we’re looking not only to move them, but to upskill and reskill them,” Greg Garcia, the deputy CIO.

Potomac Officers Club will host its 5th Annual Army Forum on August 6th. Click here to register for the event.

Bruce Jette, assistant secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology (ASA(ALT)) will serve as the keynote speaker to address the latest initiatives and modernization plans for the U.S. Army.

Join the event to hear from notable federal and industry leaders will discuss the progress, innovations and accomplishments of the Army’s modernization renaissance over the last year, what challenges remain, and how industry can help in 2021 and beyond.

Don’t miss out on this must see event! Click here to register 5th Annual Army Forum on August 6th.