Army’s PEO C3T Creates Network Interoperability Unit; Robert Collins Quoted

The U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office (PEO) Command, Control and Communications – Tactical (C3T) has established a new project office focused on ensuring interoperability between the service branch’s tactical networks.

The Army said Monday it formally inaugurated the Project Lead (PL) Interoperability, Integration and Services (I2S) unit last week at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland.

Col. Ward Roberts, former acting executive director of the Office of the Chief Systems Engineer under the Army's assistant secretary for acquisition, technology and logistics, will lead PL I2S’s efforts to modernize networks in support of the Army Futures Command’s (AFC) Network Cross-Functional Team (CFT).

“The stand-up of PL I2S is an opportunity to work hand-in-hand with developers, users, and the Network [CFT] to achieve our mutual goal of delivering unmatched tactical network capabilities to the Army and our allies,” said PEO C3T Brig. Gen. Robert Collins.

PL I2S will include functions under various offices such as the Product Manager Capability Set Development, PL Network Enablers and Product Leads for Common Hardware Systems.