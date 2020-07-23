AWS Launches Contact Lens to Expand Contact Centers Operability; Larry Augustin

AWS

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced the general availability of Contact Lens, a set of capabilities for Amazon Connect enabled by machine learning, that will enable contact centers to understand the sentiment, trends and compliance of customer conversations to improve their experience and identify crucial feedback, the company reported on Thursday.

“Contact Lens leverages various AWS capabilities—such as storage, transcription, natural language processing, and search—but stitches them together for customers into an easy-to-use contact analysis tool, all usable from the Amazon Connect user interface,” said Larry Augustin, VP Productivity Applications, AWS.

AWS’ service will offer a fully managed, cloud contact center service to assist companies deliver advanced customer service at lower cost. With Contact Lens, contact center supervisors will be able to emerging themes and trends from customer conversations, conduct fast, full-text search on call transcripts to troubleshoot customer issues and improve contact center agents’ performance with call analytics.

The company will launch Contact Lens in late 2020, which will provide alerts and issues during in-progress calls, enabling earlier intervention when a customer experiences a poor experience.

Later this year, Contact Lens will introduce new features that provide supervisors with real-time assistance by offering a dashboard that will show the sentiment progression of live calls in a contact center.

The dashboard will be continuously updated as the interactions evolve and will enable supervisors to look across live calls to spot opportunities to help their customers. Real-time alerting gives supervisors the ability to engage and de-escalate situations earlier.

About Amazon Web Services

For 14 years, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 175 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, robotics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development, deployment, and management from 77 Availability Zones (AZs) within 24 geographic regions, with announced plans for nine more Availability Zones and three more AWS Regions in Indonesia, Japan, and Spain. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs