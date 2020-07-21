BAE Systems Applied Intelligence Launches NetReveal 360° for AML Compliance; Brian Ferro Quoted

BAE Systems

BAE Systems’ Applied Intelligence Unit has added to its portfolio, launching cloud-hosted NetReveal 360° for AML Compliance package, the company reported on Tuesday.

“NetReveal 360° frees institutions from having to manage internal infrastructure, solutions or schedule maintenance and updates, by shifting these responsibilities to our managed services. With NetReveal 360°, customers can simply log in wherever they are and defend their financial systems with ease,” said Brian Ferro, head of AML/BSA Compliance, BAE Systems.

BAE Systems’ NetReveal 360° is an individualized cloud service that will combine applications for Customer Due Diligence (CDD), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), Watch List Management (WLM) and Data Privacy.

The solution will merge the services from a single provider to strengthen security and enhance scale to advance long term business offerings. BAE Systems’ NetReveal 360° will include data preparation and ingestion, configuration, tuning, management and monitoring, while ensuring security, innovation and customer service.

BAE Systems has designed and maintained the system, with assistance from financial crime specialists, to create a fully managed, end-to-end compliance package compatible with AWS and Azure. The company has offered multiple deployment models that will adapt to unexpected changes in demand within hours.

NetReveal 360° cloud security will be compliant to the highest levels of security standards across the federal government and is ISO27001 and PCI DSS certified. BAE Systems has integrated the NetReveal Data Privacy Agent solution to adhere with GDPR and CCPA data privacy regulations.

“AML Compliance is a constantly evolving and complex landscape for institutions, with criminals attempting to exploit new business and technology in rapid fashion. These factors, if not properly monitored, could undermine business and constrict growth,” added Ferro.

About BAE Systems Applied Intelligence

At BAE Systems Applied Intelligence, we help nations, governments and businesses around the world defend themselves against cybercrime, reduce their risk in the connected world, comply with regulation, and transform their operations.