BAE Systems Completes $1.9B Acquisition of Raytheon Technologies’ GPS Business; John Watkins, Greg Wild Quoted

BAE Systems

BAE Systems has completed its $1.93 billion acquisition of the Collins Aerospace Military Global Positioning System (GPS) business from Raytheon Technologies, adding new experience, technology and installed base of products to the company, BAE Systems reported on Friday.

“Today marks the culmination of a tremendous team effort, and we are extremely proud to welcome the Military GPS employees to our company,” said John Watkins, vice president and general manager of Precision Strike & Sensing Solutions at BAE Systems. “Together, we will build on our rich histories of providing superior, innovative capabilities to help protect our U.S. and allied warfighters.”

BAE Systems announced its acquisition of Collins’ GPS business in Jan. 2020. The purchase has included a high-quality, technology-based business that will augment the existing BAE Systems Electronic Systems portfolio through Collins’ GPS anti-jamming and anti-spoofing technology.

The augmentation will provide reliable navigation and guidance for a range of defense missions. Collins’ Military GPS business will add a workforce of approximately 700 employees. The acquired business has a global installed base with more than 1.5 million devices on approximately 280 airborne, ground and weapon system platforms.

Collins’ Military GPS business has designed and produced advanced, hardened and secure GPS products with a range of form factors, including products designed for space-constrained and harsh environments.

The company has also begun developing next-generation GPS technologies for the U.S. military, including M-Code, that will further improve security and anti-jamming capabilities for critical defense applications.

“This partnership will enable us to build on our market leadership and bring new discriminating capabilities to our customers, including the U.S. Department of Defense and its allies,” said Greg Wild, director of Military GPS. “We’re excited to be joining the BAE Systems family. They appreciate our legacy of innovation and will provide opportunities for continued business growth and success.”

