Ball Signs Two VPPAs to Expand Renewable Energy in Europe; Kathleen Pitre, John Powers Quoted

Ball Corporation has successfully completed two virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs) in Europe to expand its total wind energy by 93.4 megawatts (MW) and add to the company’s commitment to achieve and maintain 100 percent renewable energy in Europe, Ball announced on Wednesday.

"These milestone renewable energy deals in Europe affirm Ball's steadfast commitment to reduce absolute carbon emissions within our operations and through our value chain," said Kathleen Pitre, chief commercial and sustainability officer. "Both projects will allow us to address a substantial portion of our European electricity use with new wind energy and accelerate progress toward our recently approved science-based targets."

The VPPAs, consisting of Corral Nuevo project with wpd and one for the Brattmyrliden project with Falck Renewables, will allow Ball to address approximately 63 percent of the European electricity load utilized in its aluminum beverage packaging plants with renewable energy.

The wind developments in Spain and Sweden will enable Ball to reduce its Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions generated in Europe by approximately 60 percent compared to 2019. To meet Ball’s renewable energy initiative, the company's regional strategy is to pursue PPAs when they are available and attractive.

Ball has purchased Energy Attribute Certificates (EACs) to align with its commitment. The company has scheduled to launch the VPPAs online in 2021. The company’s share of the Corral Nuevo and Brattmyrliden wind projects will generate nearly 308 thousand megawatt hours (MWh) of renewable electricity in Europe each year.

"By taking a portfolio approach and executing two wind deals simultaneously in two different countries, Ball is diversifying across geographies and advancing innovation in the industry. We want to congratulate Ball on this sustainability milestone and for furthering its commitment to accelerate the global renewable energy transition," said John Powers, vice president of strategic renewables for Schneider Electric.

