Binghamton University Receives Center of Academic Excellence Designation

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the National Security Agency (DHS) has designated Binghamton University as a national center of academic excellence in cyber research until 2025.

The university said Monday it furnished a 200-page application that included details on research grants, faculty resumes and published cybersecurity studies to receive the designation. Binghamton also submitted letters to DHS and NSA in line with the application.

Ping Yang, director at Binghamton's Center for Information Assurance and Cybersecurity and an associate professor, said the designation could enable the university to offer grants and scholarship opportunities to students and the faculty.

The CAE program aims to mitigate vulnerability in the U.S. information infrastructure through the promotion of research and higher education in cyber defense.