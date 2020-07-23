CACI Partners with RigNet to Expand SteelBox App Security; Dab Kern, RADM Jamie Barnett Quoted

Dab Kern

CACI International has partnered with RigNet to add new capabilities to CACI’s SteelBox, a secure mobile communications application for government agencies, CACI reported on Thursday.

“SteelBox has already opened new lines of secure communications for government agencies at a time when that capability is more crucial than ever. We are pleased to partner with RigNet to continue expanding SteelBox’s secure communications capabilities,” said Dab Kern, CACI senior vice president for Corporate Capabilities and Technology Integration.

With the partnership of RigNet, CACI will be able to securely connect users with SteelBox. SteelBox will be able to secure more than 4 million government issued cell phones covered by Controlled Unclassified Information requirements.

CACI’s solution will also help eliminate vulnerabilities in alternatives that do not meet Federal security standards. SteelBox has met the federal requirements and has been integrated in SecuSUITE government software.

In addition, CACI recently announced its partnership with BlackBerry Limited to provide SteelBox, an enterprise technology which is the first secure and certified mobile communications app that will enable government officials to use smartphones to text and make calls without fear of eavesdropping or data compromise.

CACI and BlackBerry built the solution to meet National Security Agency’s (NSA) Commercial Solution for Classified program requirements and has already premiered on the NSA-approved vendors list for certified mobile solutions. The NSA has also cleared the solution to its SECRET CSfC standards.

“RigNet has been providing highly secure, highly reliable telecommunications to customers for four decades. This is a strategic venture into the government sector, and we are delighted to be working with CACI and BlackBerry on SteelBox connectivity,” said retired RADM Jamie Barnett, RigNet Senior Vice President for Government Services.

