CISA Accepts Entries to President’s Cup Cybersecurity Competition 2020

CISA

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has opened applications for an annual cybersecurity competition intended for federal employees.

Those who serve with the Department of Defense and other components of the federal executive branch may enter the second President’s Cup Cybersecurity Competition to demonstrate cyber skills, CISA said Tuesday.

Participants will work in five-person teams across two different tracks. One track will focus on exploitation and vulnerability assessment analysis, and the other one will tackle incident response and forensics.

The competition's pair of qualification rounds will happen virtually, then finalists will attend Virginia-based CISA facilities in-person for the last round.

Interested parties may send group applications through Aug. 14 and individual applications up to Aug. 28.

"CISA is proud and excited to lead the second annual President’s Cup Cybersecurity Competition to measure the knowledge, skills and abilities of the diverse cybersecurity talent within government,” said Christopher Krebs, CISA director.

The National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education Cybersecurity's workforce framework will serve as the basis for the competition's challenge areas.