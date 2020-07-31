CISA Announces Details of 2020 National Cybersecurity Summit

Christopher Krebs CISA Director

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) will host the third National Cybersecurity Summit, a webinar series that will run every Wednesday from Sept. 16th to Oct. 7th.

The virtual event will revolve around the themes of key cyber insights, digital transformation leadership, cybersecurity diversity and democracy protection, CISA said Wednesday.

“We’re doing things a bit differently this year, and we are excited to continue the legacy of the annual CISA National Cybersecurity Summit by adapting to the digital transformation ourselves,” said Christopher Krebs, director of CISA and a 2020 Wash100 Award recipient.

Interested parties may sign up for the summit here.