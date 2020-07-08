CISA Introduces New Security Strategy for Industrial Control Systems; Christopher Krebs Quoted

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has unveiled a new strategic document designed to bolster the cyber protection of the country's industrial control systems with a unified approach. CISA claims that its "Securing Industrial Control Systems: A Unified Initiative" strategy aims to help the industrial community develop tools that better secure ICS assets.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has unveiled a new strategic document designed to bolster the cyber protection of the country's industrial control systems with a unified approach. CISA said Tuesday that its "Securing Industrial Control Systems: A Unified Initiative" strategy aims to help the industrial community develop tools that better secure ICS assets.

The strategy will span five years of efforts that will involve continued collaboration between CISA and the industrial community. Goals include the increase of ICS community contributions, the development of ICS cybersecurity technologies, the use of deep data to analyze ICS cybersecurity and proactive security investments in ICS.

"Together with our partners in the ICS industry and the security community, this strategy will lead us to new, unified initiatives and security capabilities that will markedly improve the way we defend and secure ICS," said Christopher Krebs, CISA director and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient.