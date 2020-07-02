CISA Publishes Staff-Focused Chapter of Cybersecurity Toolkit; Christopher Krebs Quoted

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has launched a new chapter of a toolkit designed to help organizations observe proper cyber posture. The chapter, titled Chapter 2: Your Staff, is the second of six entries under the Cyber Essentials Toolkit.

CISA tailored the new chapter to focus on the organizational aspects of cybersecurity. The chapter tackles the importance of cyber education among an organization's staff, with focus areas to include basic cyber training, the promotion of a cyber-aware culture and the seeking of partner-based training resources.

"Now more than ever, it’s critical that employees view themselves as a first line of defense and that organizations empower them to be a part of its cybersecurity risk management plans,” said Christopher Krebs, CISA director and a 2020 Wash100 Award winner.

CISA will release more chapters of the Cyber Essentials Toolkit on a monthly basis.