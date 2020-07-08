Commerce Funds Manufacturing USA Pandemic Response Projects

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has earmarked $3.4 million in funds through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to fund COVID-19 response efforts initiated by four Manufacturing USA institutes.

The selected projects will cover various areas such as collaborative robots, production of medical equipment, upskilling and roadmap efforts for response and recovery initiatives, NIST said Monday. The agency picked the projects based on their technical merit and potential benefits in line with the pandemic.

Founded in 2014, Manufacturing USA is comprised of 14 public-private partnerships that work on collaborative research and development projects to address the manufacturing industry's gaps.

The awardees are: