Dewberry Wins Contract from USGS to Analyze Land Data; Elise MacPherson Quoted

Dewberry has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) to map roughly nearly 14-thousand square miles of land in Utah, and analyze the produced data, the company reported on Thursday.

“This project will help USGS, FEMA, and other partner agencies acquire baseline elevation data at the required accuracy and resolution to protect our natural resources and provide thousands of residents with updated reference data that they can use to keep their families and property safe,” said Dewberry project manager and senior associate, Elise MacPherson, PMP.

Under the contract award, Dewberry will collect lidar data across Emery, Carbon, Grand, Cache, Weber, Morgan, Summit, Dagget, Uintah, Duchesne, Iron and Washington counties during the fall and winter seasons of 2020 through May 2021.

Dewberry’s work will support the USGS 3D Elevation Program (3DEP); the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Risk Mapping, Assessment, and Planning (MAP) program; and the National Resources Conservation Service high resolution elevation enterprise program.

The company’s efforts will also help inform the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service conservation and management of watersheds; and resources related to the Collaborative Forest Landscape Restoration Program.

“Increased development, urbanization, and the effects of global climate change have resulted in the need for up-to-date information,” added MacPherson.

