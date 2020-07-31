DHS, DOC Request Other Sectors to Support Botnet Response Efforts

Cybersecurity

The departments of Homeland Security and Commerce ask industry and academia to take part in efforts highlighted in the Botnet Road Map, a report that aims to strengthen the country's cybersecurity against automated threats.

The Commerce Department recently released a document that updates the status of efforts that align with the Botnet Road Map, originally published in 2018 in response to Executive Order 13800, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said Thursday.

The road map features cyber-relevant tasks and corresponding structures designed to address botnet threats. The federal government calls for commercial, academic and civil entities to lead efforts highlighted in the road map.

The Botnet Report builds on input provided by entities from both public and private sectors.