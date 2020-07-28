Unanet

DHS S&T Develops Tool for Explosive Threat Modeling

Nichols Martin July 28, 2020 DHS, News, Technology

DHS S&T Develops Tool for Explosive Threat Modeling
DHS S and T Science and Technology

The Department of Homeland (DHS) Security’s Science and Technology (DHS S&T) Directorate has launched a modeling effort to protect states and local communities from terrorists armed with explosives.

S&T’s Chemical Security Analysis Center is working to create a tool that would allow users to model explosive threats and simulate possible impacts on public areas, DHS said Thursday.

The Homeland Explosive Consequence and Threat or HExCAT modeling tool is designed to simulate how explosive threats can affect specific public events.

“HExCAT is a holistic risk assessment that informs decision-makers like governors and mayors how to invest in security, plan for operations and mitigation and make important decisions for securing public spaces,” said David Reed, a chemist with CSAC’s chemical threat characterization team.

DHS S&T plans to launch HExCAT in the middle of next year. HExCAT will also be part of the Countermeasure Assessment and Planning Tool, a set of models designed to help government entities analyze chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats.

Tags

Check Also

HHS

HHS Taps Texas-Based Innovation Center for COVID-19 Vaccine Production

The Department of Health and Human Services has tasked an innovation center within Texas A&M University System to support the production of COVID-19 vaccines under a $265M order. The university system's Center for Innovation in Advanced Development and Manufacturing will provide added production space for potential vaccines in support of Operation Warp Speed, a program that aims to provide 300M COVID-19 vaccines by January 2021, HHS said Monday.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved