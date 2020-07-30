DISA to Launch Updated Web Conference Service

DISA

An office within the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) plans to implement a new web conferencing service in a defense protocol router network in the coming weeks.

The Defense Collaboration Services Program Management Office will apply the Web Conference 2.2 service to DISA's non-secure IP router network this August, the agency said Wednesday.

WC 2.2 will offer video quality enhancements, faster communications and a screen sharing option that does not require an external application. The updated service will also use HTML5 to fully replace Flash that Adobe plans to retire later this year.

“Flash will be completely removed from all browsers by the end of next year, so DISA wanted to get ahead of the curve,” said Derek Westray, lead engineer for DCS.

The DCS program office will apply WC 2.2 to DISA's secret IP router network in September 2020.