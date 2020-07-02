DoD IG: JAIC, Defense Components Must Improve Security Controls for AI Data

The Department of Defense’s (DoD) inspector general is recommending the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) to establish an AI governance framework to help fortify the security of AI data and promote DoD-wide collaborative efforts.

The Department of Defense’s (DoD) inspector general is recommending the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) to establish an AI governance framework to help fortify the security of AI data and promote DoD-wide collaborative efforts.

The DoD IG said in a report released Wednesday that while JAIC had taken steps to develop governance standards as of March 2020, it still needs to continually update AI definitions, create a strategy for identifying related AI projects, address legal and privacy issues and improve information-sharing capacities.

According to the report, the four DoD components as well as two contractors failed to consistently implement controls to ensure the security of data used to support AI initiatives.

The U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, and Air Force need to configure and monitor their respective systems to ensure that security controls are in place, the IG noted.

“Without consistent application of security controls, malicious actors can exploit vulnerabilities on the networks and systems of DoD Components and contractors and steal information related to some of the Nation’s most valuable AI technologies,” the report states.

“The disclosure of AI information developed by the DoD could threaten the safety of the warfighter by exposing the Nation’s most valuable advanced defense technology and causing the United States to be at a disadvantage against its adversaries.”