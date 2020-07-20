DOE Allots New $118M for Coal Conversion Program; Dan Brouillette Quoted

Dan Brouillette DOE Secretary

The Department of Energy (DoE) is adding $118 million to an investment in cost-shared projects on technologies that convert coal, plastic and biomass into clean energy.

The Coal Flexible, Innovative, Resilient, Small, Transformative or Coal FIRST program aims to develop powerplants that convert these raw materials into hydrogen and carbon-neutral electricity, DOE said Friday. DoE has allotted $37 million for seven projects and has launched a new $81 million funding opportunity announcement for Coal FIRST. The new FOA is open competitively.

“Coal is one of our Nation’s most abundant natural resources and has been providing well-paying jobs and powering the U.S. for decades,” said Dan Brouillette, secretary of Energy.

Coal FIRST will apply carbon utilization technologies to develop flexible energy plants.