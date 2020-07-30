Unanet

DOE Awards $100M in Sunlight Conversion Projects

Matthew Nelson July 30, 2020 News, Press Releases

Dept. of Energy

The Department of Energy (DOE) has earmarked $100 million in funds to two five-year projects that aim to produce fuels through the use of artificial photosynthesis.

The California Institute of Technology partnered with Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory to explore a method that streamlines the process of converting sunlight into fuel, DOE said Wednesday.

A team led by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill looks to create hybrid photo electrodes that will utilize semiconductors and molecular catalysts for light absorption, conversion and fuel production.

The two teams will succeed the Joint Center for Artificial Photosynthesis in carrying out work under DOE's Fuels from Sunlight Energy Innovation Hub program.

