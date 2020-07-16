DOE Funds Atmospheric Research Projects

The Department of Energy (DoE) has awarded $19 million in grants through the Atmospheric Research Program to 31 projects that aim to update the Earth system models' capacity to perform weather forecasts.

The projects tackle various areas in atmospheric science such as the development of data products, atmospheric process within the northern and southern latitudes and interactions between clouds and aerosols, DOE said Wednesday.

DOE selected the awardees through a competitive peer-review and will provide funding from fiscal year 2020 funds. Earth system models work to perform large-scale simulations of environmental processes via supercomputers.