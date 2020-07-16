Unanet

DOE Funds Atmospheric Research Projects

Matthew Nelson July 16, 2020 News

The Department of Energy (DoE) has awarded $19 million in grants through the Atmospheric Research Program to 31 projects that aim to update the Earth system models' capacity to perform weather forecasts.

The Department of Energy (DoE) has awarded $19 million in grants through the Atmospheric Research Program to 31 projects that aim to update the Earth system models' capacity to perform weather forecasts.

The projects tackle various areas in atmospheric science such as the development of data products, atmospheric process within the northern and southern latitudes and interactions between clouds and aerosols, DOE said Wednesday.

DOE selected the awardees through a competitive peer-review and will provide funding from fiscal year 2020 funds. Earth system models work to perform large-scale simulations of environmental processes via supercomputers.

Check Also

Nancy Norton

Vice Adm. Nancy Norton: DoD Eyes Launch of Zero Trust Architecture by Year’s End

Vice Adm. Nancy Norton, director of the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) and a 2018 Wash100 Award recipient, said DISA is collaborating with the National Security Agency (NSA) and other agencies to develop and release by the end of 2020 an initial zero trust architecture in an effort to strengthen cybersecurity across the Department of Defense (DoD).

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved