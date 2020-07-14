Unanet

DOE Funds Biomanufacturing Projects

Nichols Martin July 14, 2020

The Department of Energy is investing $5M in eight cost-shared projects that tackle challenges in the country's biomanufacturing industry. DOE said Friday it will use its national laboratories to support these projects in alignment with the  Agile BioFoundry consortium.

The effort will grant up to $500K in seed awards over two years and up to $2M over three years. The projects will follow a 20 percent minimum cost-share basis.

One of the projects will focus on industrial yeast fermentation, a process vital to certain products. Another entry will address biomanufacturing productivity and feasibility challenges via artificial intelligence.

The teams selected for the projects are:

  • C16 Biosciences
  • Clemson University
  • Danimer Scientific
  • Enduro Genetics
  • Invaio
  • Kalion
  • LanzaTech
  • White Dog Labs

