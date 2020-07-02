DOE Offers New Industrial Opportunity to Work With Oak Ridge National Laboratory

The Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory is offering businesses the opportunity to pursue short-term energy technology projects at the Building Technologies Research and Integration Center. Qualifying parties will receive access to equipment, staff support and other assets at the ORNL-owned BTRIC facility, DOE said Wednesday.

“By leveraging the capabilities and resources of Oak Ridge, companies both large and small can quickly develop, evaluate and validate equipment and system technologies to advance the energy efficiency of residential and commercial buildings," said Alex Fitzsimmons, DOE's deputy assistant secretary for energy efficiency.

ORNL is interested in projects that tackle certain topics including heat, ventilation and air conditioning, water heating, solid-state lighting, sensors and building energy modeling. The effort seeks projects that would help the U.S. reduce the country's building energy intensity by 30 percent 10 years from now, with respect to a baseline from 2010.

The projects will follow a cost-share basis of 20 percent.