DOE Partners with VA, HHS to Unveil COVID-19 Research Initiative

Dept. of Energy

The Department of Energy (DOE) has partnered with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to launch an effort to provide access to health data and COVID-19 research.

The COVID-19 Insights Partnership initiative seeks to develop a framework that will allow VA and HHS to analyze health data and perform COVID-19 research efforts through the use of artificial intelligence and high-performance computing, DOE said Tuesday.

The partnership will utilize the results of the program to support COVID-19 vaccine and therapeutic development. DOE noted the IBM-built Summit supercomputer currently runs large-scale analyses on huge volumes of health data in a bid to speed up research efforts on the virus.