DOE Unveils $64M Funding Opportunity for Hydrogen R&D Projects

Dept. of Energy

The Department of Energy (DOE) has earmarked $64 million in funds to finance 18 projects that aim to explore and drive the wide-scale production and usage of hydrogen in the U.S.

The projects will focus on the production of electrolyzers and the development of high-strength carbon fiber for hydrogen storage tanks, DOE said Monday.

The efforts will also look to identify durable fuel-cell systems and parts for medium and heavy-duty trucks. DOE seeks to spur demonstrations of large-scale hydrogen usage and develop a training program for fuel cells workforce through the investment.