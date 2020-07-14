Federal Interim Rule to Ban Vendors Using Telecom, Video Surveillance Tech From Five Chinese Suppliers

The Department of Defense (DoD), NASA and the General Services Administration (GSA) have issued an interim rule to prohibit government agencies from contracting with entities that use telecommunications equipment and other products from five China-based companies.

A notice set to be published Tuesday on Federal Register says the new rule will take effect Aug. 13, and cover telecommunications equipment and services from Huawei Technologies and ZTE and video surveillance products and related services from Hytera Communications, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology and Dahua Technology.

“The statute is not limited to contracting with entities that use end-products produced by those companies; it also covers the use of any equipment, system, or service that uses covered telecommunications equipment or services as a substantial or essential component of any system, or as critical technology as part of any system,” according to the rule.

The proposed regulation from the Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council seeks to implement Section 889 of the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2019 and details the process for securing a waiver. The FAR Council will accept comments from stakeholders within 60 days after date of publication.