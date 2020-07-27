Forcepoint Launches SASE Solutions to Enhance Remote Work Offerings

Forcepoint

Forcepoint has introduced its Dynamic Edge Protection suite of cloud-native SASE solutions, featuring Cloud Security Gateway and Private Access offerings, to address work-from-home security challenges across network security, threat protection, secure access and data protection, the company reported on Monday.

The Forcepoint Dynamic Edge Protection suite of SASE solutions enables enterprises to use the cloud to transform their network and security architectures, simplify connectivity and unify security policy enforcement throughout their distributed application and network environments.

Forcepoint’s converged cloud services, Cloud Security Gateway and Private Access, will provide visibility, control and protection for users and data against threats and loss, wherever people are working.

Forcepoint Cloud Security Gateway will integrate the company's Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) and Data Loss Prevention (DLP) technologies into a single centrally-managed cloud service.

The solution will provide full visibility and control for remote workers, sites and on-premises facilities. Forcepoint’s service is available as a single SKU to simplify purchasing, administering and supporting multiple products or solution bundles.

Forcepoint Private Access will provide true zero-trust remote access and a built-in Firewall-as-a-Service (FWaaS) to protect internal applications without the complexity, bottlenecks and risks of VPNs.

The company’s offering will enhance control without exposing internal networks and enable remote users to access high-speed cloud performance. Forcepoint Private Access protects internal applications and networks against potentially compromised remote devices and networks while also preventing the loss of sensitive information or intellectual property.

Forcepoint is the global cybersecurity leader for user and data protection. Forcepoint's behavior-based solutions adapt to risk in real-time and are delivered through a converged security platform that protects network users and cloud access, prevents confidential data from leaving the corporate network, and eliminates breaches caused by insiders.

Based in Austin, Texas, Forcepoint creates safe, trusted environments for thousands of enterprise and government customers and their employees in more than 150 countries.