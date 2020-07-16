Geospark Analytics to Update Hyperion App Under USAF Contract

Geospark Analytics has received a contract from AFWERX through the second phase of the Small Business Innovation Research vehicle to incorporate collaborative capabilities into a cloud-based mobile application.

The Hyperion app utilizes artificial intelligence to forecast social, political and economical risks worldwide, Geospark said Wednesday.

The company aims to streamline the distribution of analysis and threat data between aircrews and the U.S. Air Force's intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and operational support units through the contract.

Geospark plans to market the updated Hyperion app to customers from the commercial operations and travel security sectors.